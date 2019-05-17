El PSOE ha renunciado a su mayoría absoluta en la Mesa del Senado -donde le correspondían cinco miembros y dos al PP-, al ceder un representante al PNV y otro al PP, con lo que la composición de este órgano quedará con tres miembros del PSOE, tres del PP y uno del PNV.
El secretario de Organización de los socialistas, José Luis Ábalos, ha explicado, en una rueda de prensa en la calle Ferraz, que así lo han acordado con el PP y que lo hacen porque quieren huir de la experiencia de la legislatura pasada y que "no haya bloqueos, ni imposiciones ni mayorías absolutas".
Este mismo viernes, la ministra portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, ha remarcado en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros que el candidato del PSOE para presidir el Senado será Manuel Cruz, con lo que los socialistas renuncian a intentar que el líder del PSC, Miquel Iceta, pueda presidir la Cámara Alta.
"El candidato a presidente del Senado es Manuel Cruz, eso está cerrado", ha subrayado la ministra en funciones, quien ha considerado que se trata de una "apuesta seria" de los socialistas, la cual saldrá adelante sin problemas gracias a la mayoría absoluta que el PSOE ha conseguido en el Senado.
No obstante, Celaá ha insistido al mismo tiempo en reprobar la actitud de los independentistas catalanes que han impedido en el Parlament que Iceta fuera designado senador autonómico para así poder ser elegido el próximo martes presidente del Senado.
