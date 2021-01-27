Estás leyendo: Iceta y Darias prometen sus nuevos cargos tras la pequeña remodelación del Gobierno

Remodelación del Gobierno Iceta y Darias prometen sus nuevos cargos  tras la pequeña remodelación del Gobierno

La nueva ministra de Sanidad y el de Política Territorial y Función Pública asumen este miércoles los mandos de la lucha contra la covid y la gestión de la 'cogobernanza' tras el cese de Salvador Illa para ser candidato del PSC el 14F.

La nueva ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias (d), y el de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Miquel Iceta (i), posan junto al rey Felipe VI (c), el presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez (2i), y el ministro de Justicia Carlos Campos (2d), este martes
La nueva ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias (d), y el de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Miquel Iceta (i), posan junto al rey Felipe VI (c), el presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez (2i), y el ministro de Justicia Carlos Campos (2d), este martes, durante la promesa de su cargo en el Palacio de la Zarzuela. Ballesteros / EFE

La nueva ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, y el de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Miquel Iceta, han prometido sus cargos este miércoles ante el rey Felipe VI en el Palacio de la Zarzuela después de que este martes se conociera la pequeña remodelación del Ejecutivo tras la marcha del Salvador Illa al frente de Sanidad para ser candidato del PSC a las elecciones catalanas del 14 F.

Sin presencia de símbolos religiosos, como ha sido habitual en las últimas ocasiones en que ha tenido lugar este acto, Darias e Iceta han asumido sus nuevas responsabilidades en el Salón de Audiencias en presencia del jefe del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y del ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, como notario mayor del Reino.

Tras la ceremonia con el rey y  Sánchez, va a tener lugar el traspaso de carteras en los respectivos ministerios.

Darias traspasará la cartera del Ministerio de Política Territorial y Función Pública a Iceta a las 11.00 horas, mientras que la sustituta de Illa recibirá la cartera de titular de Sanidad de manos del ministro saliente a las 13.00 horas.

El de esta mañana será el último acto de Illa antes de su cese como ministro. Así, el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) de este miércoles recoge los nombramientos de Darias e Iceta.

En calidad de ministra de Política Territorial, Darias ha venido participando en todas las reuniones del Consejo Interterritorial y de la comisión de seguimiento de la covid de Moncloa, por lo que está al tanto de los retos que debe afrontar en pleno pico de la tercera ola y del plan de vacunación.

Por su parte, Iceta, primer secretario del PSC, deberá encargarse ahora de la gestión de la pandemia con las autonomías, que los últimos días ha estado marcada por las diferencias entre el Gobierno y los territorios que reclaman la aprobación de medidas más estrictas. 

Esta es la primera remodelación ministerial de Sánchez  en el Gobierno de coalición de PSOE y Unidas Podemos desde que comenzara esta etapa hace un año.

