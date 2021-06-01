Estás leyendo: Podemos abandona Vistalegre y celebrará su IV Asamblea Ciudadana en Alcorcón

La renovación de Podemos Podemos abandona Vistalegre y celebrará su IV Asamblea Ciudadana en Alcorcón

La formación ha escogido el Auditorio Paco de Lucía de Alcorcón para desarrollar allí su asamblea ciudadana los días 12 y 13 de junio. Durante el cónclave se ratificará a la nueva dirección del partido y a la persona que ocupará la Secretaría General tras la marcha de Pablo Iglesias.

La pista del palacio de Vistalegre este domingo, durante la segunda Asamblea Ciudadana de Podemos
madrid

No habrá un Vistalegre IV para Podemos. Tras la marcha del primer y, hasta el momento, único secretario general de la formación, Pablo Iglesias, el partido ha elegido otro escenario para lanzar una renovación que empezó tras las elecciones del 4 de mayo en la Comunidad de Madrid. Alcorcón es el lugar escogido por los morados para su IV Asamblea Ciudadana, un cónclave que se celebrará los días 12 y 13 de junio.

En concreto, los actos se desarrollarán en el Auditorio Paco de Lucía y serán presenciales. En este sentido, podrán acudir los inscritos y simpatizantes que así lo deseen, aunque habrá limitaciones y restricciones para evitar situaciones de riesgo relacionadas con la covid-19.

No es la primera vez que Podemos saca su asamblea ciudadana del Palacio de Vistalegre; ya lo hizo el pasado año, cuando la militancia reeligió a Pablo Iglesias como secretario general de la formación. Sin embargo, en esa ocasión lo hizo porque el partido no celebró ningún acto presencial debido a la situación pandémica que se vivía (se desarrolló durante la primera ola del coronavirus).

El 12 de junio, sábado, tendrán lugar las intervenciones de las diferentes candidaturas que concurren a las primarias para renovar los órganos de dirección y las ponencias temáticas; mientras que el domingo se presentarán los resultados.

El proceso de primarias se abrirá unos días antes (el 6 de junio) y los inscritos del partido podrán votar hasta el mismo día 12 para elegir al nuevo Consejo Ciudadano y al nuevo secretario general de Podemos, así como los documentos que marcarán la hoja de ruta de la formación en los próximos años (político, organizativo y el de feminismos).

