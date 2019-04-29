Público
Resultados elecciones La senadora del PP que relacionó la Memoria Histórica con "desenterrar unos huesos" se queda sin escaño

Esther Muñoz se queda sin asiento en la Cámara Alta tras las elecciones generales de este domingo. La parlamentaria rechazó dimitir por no haberse expresado adecuadamente.

12/12/2018.- La senadora del PP, Esther Muñoz , durante su intervención en el Pleno del Senado donde tiene lugar una votación sobre la proposición de ley orgánica de reforma de la ley del Poder Judicial sobre medidas urgentes en aplicación del Pacto de Es

La senadora del PP, Esther Muñoz, durante una intervención en el Pleno del Senado. EFE/Fernando Villar

La senadora del PP Esther Muñoz se ha quedado sin escaño tras las elecciones generales de este domingo. La parlamentaria fue abucheada en la Cámara Alta por reprochar al Ministerio de Justicia los quince millones de euros que pretendía destinar de su presupuesto a la memoria histórica, para "crear una verdad de Estado" y para que "desentierren unos huesos".

Sus palabras, pronunciadas el pasado mes de febrero durante una sesión de control al Gobierno, fueron recibidas con abucheos desde los escaños socialistas, y la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, tachó su comentario de "absolutamente indigno" de la Cámara, tras lo cual Muñoz compareció ante los periodistas para explicar que se refería al proyecto de exhumar el cadáver de Franco, y no "a la gente que está en las cunetas".

Más tarde, la senadora del PP pidió disculpas, pero rechazó dimitir por no haberse expresado adecuadamente.

Ahora, la parlamentaria se ha quedado fuera de la Cámara Alta al obtener el PSOE tres escaños en León y dejar al PP solo con uno, asiento ocupado por el conservador Javier Santiago Vélez.

