Resultados elecciones Vuelco en el Senado, con mayoría absoluta del PSOE

El PP también se hunde en la Cámara Alta, que la derecha quería controlar para amenazar a los soberanistas con una eventual activación del artículo 155.

Vista general del pleno del Senado. EFE

El PP pierde el control del Senado. Los conservadores han venido manteniendo, desde las elecciones de 1996, la mayoría absoluta en la Cámara Alta, incluso en las legislaturas en las que el Congreso tenía mayoría del PSOE (las de 2004 y 2008).

En este 28-A se ha producido un vuelto radical: el PSOE de Pedro Sánchez también arrebata al PP de Pablo Casado el control del Senado, una cámara sobre la que la derecha aspiraba a mantener el control como una baza para amenazar a los partidos soberanistas catalanes con la activación del artículo 155 de la Constitución.

El PSOE consigue 122 senadores de los 208 que estaban en disputa en estos comicios; hasta ahora tenía 43. Como en el Congreso, el PP pierde más de la mitad de sus escaños: se queda con 53, frente a los 130 con los que contaba hasta ahora.

En la Cámara hay otros senadores, 58, que son elegidos por los parlamentos autonómicos, en función de su composición. De esos, actualmente, 20 son actualmente del PP, 18 del PSOE, seis de Unidos Podemos, seis de Cs, dos ERC y el PDeCAT, y el PNV, EH Bildu, Coalición Canaria, Compromís, uno cada uno. Las próximas elecciones autonómicas del 26 de mayo pueden modificar este reparto, pero no es previsible que altere en gran medida el vuelco de poder producido en este 28-A.

(Habrá ampliación)

