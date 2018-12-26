Público
Reunión PP - Vox García Egea se reúne con el líder de Vox en Andalucía para trasladarle el acuerdo con Cs

El secretario general del PP ha mantenido una conversación de 90 minutos con Javier Ortega en la que le ha desgranado el pacto de investidura por el que Juanma Moreno seré presidente en Andalucía y Vox estará en la Mesa del Parlamento

El líder del PP-A, Juanma Moreno (2d), acompañado del secretario de organización del PP, Teodoro García Egea.-EFE/JULIO MUÑOZ

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, ha trasladado a su homólogo de Vox, Javier Ortega, el acuerdo que han alcanzado este miércoles con Ciudadanos, que incluye en la Mesa de la Cámara con voz y voto a las cinco formaciones con representación parlamentaria.

Durante una reunión de 90 minutos en un hotel de Sevilla, García Egea también le ha explicado el acuerdo programático al que PP y Cs han llegado en Andalucía, que incluye 90 medidas, entre ellas la eliminación de aforamientos, una comisión de investigación de la FAFFE, la bajada del IRPF y la despolitización de la administración pública.

Vox tendrá una secretaría en la Mesa del Parlamento con los voto del PP

Fuentes del PP han señalado que en la reunión también han tratado la composición final de la Mesa del Parlamento Andaluz, en la que estarán presentes todos los partidos con representación parlamentaria y que estará presidida por Ciudadanos, mientras que los conservadores asumirán la Presidencia de la Junta.

En caso de que finalmente se culmine el acuerdo, Vox tendrá una secretaría en la Mesa del Parlamento gracias a los voto del PP.

El Parlamento andaluz de la XI legislatura, compuesto por 109 diputados, se constituirá mañana y a continuación los cinco grupos (PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos, Adelante Andalucía y Vox) elegirán a los siete miembros de la Mesa del Parlamento, órgano de gobierno de la Cámara.

En la reunión de hoy, los dirigentes del PP y Vox han repasado el calendario parlamentario de los próximos días, que incluirá, previsiblemente, la sesión de investidura del futuro presidente del PP, Juanma Moreno, en torno a mediados de enero.

