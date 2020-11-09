Estás leyendo: El alcalde de Santiago pide a la familia Franco que no retire las figuras del Mestre Mateo del Pazo de Meirás

Memoria Histórica El alcalde de Santiago pide a la familia Franco que no retire las figuras del Mestre Mateo del Pazo de Meirás

El primer edil de la ciudad, Sánchez Bugallo, ha admitido que existe riesgo de que la familia pretenda llevarse importantes bienes antes del 10 de diciembre, la fecha fijada por el juzgado para la devolución del inmueble.

Isaac y Abrahám, las estatuas del maestro Mateo que se encuentran en el Pazo de Meirás. 

El alcalde de Santiago, Xosé Sánchez Bugallo, ha pedido este lunes, después de que se conociese que la familia Franco tiene intención de trasladar los bienes del Pazo de Meirás que sean "sensibles" con las estatuas medievales del Maestro Mateo y no las muevan de su ubicación actual.

El regidor ha admitido que existe riesgo de que la familia pretenda llevarse importantes bienes del Pazo de Meirás antes del 10 de diciembre, la fecha fijada por el juzgado para la devolución del inmueble, y el Ayuntamiento no puede solicitar medidas cautelares para exigir que las figuras de Isaac y Abraham permanezcan en la que fue la residencia de verano del dictador.

Sánchez Bugallo ha señalado que el Ayuntamiento no tendría "amparo legal" para solicitar una cautelar respecto a dichas estatuas en tanto que existen "sentencias previas" que otorgan la propiedad de las esculturas de Abraham e Isaac a los Franco.

Con todo, ha señalado que la ley gallega de patrimonio cultural establece que el traslado de bienes de interés cultural (BIC) -como lo son las estatuas de Abraham e Isaac- debe ser autorizado por el departamento competente de la Xunta.

Además, existe un "requerimiento" del grupo de expertos para la recuperación de las estatuas medievales que pide "que no se retiren" de Meirás. Este grupo de expertos mantendrá su primera reunión el próximo miércoles, 11 de noviembre, después de que la Xunta de Galicia y el Ayuntamiento de Santiago hayan acordado su composición. Además, el alcalde de la capital gallega ha dicho que le "consta que la policía autonómica está pendiente de lo que está sucediendo" con el traslado de bienes.

