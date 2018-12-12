Pablo Casado, líder del PP, ha advertido a Pedro Sánchez que "quien busca el apaciguamiento al final tendrá una confrontación", en referencia al procés catalán. El conservador considera que la comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno en el pleno del Congreso ha sido "buenista" y "voluntarista" y ha sostenido que el Ejecutivo es "cada vez más cómplice" de lo que ocurre en Catalunya.
"Y la montaña parió un ratón", ha afirmado con ironía Casado al inicio de su discurso y ha confesado que esperaba "una respuesta a los desafíos en Catalunya" y que al final se ha traducido, a su juicio, en "la nada, en lo que se ha convertido su gobierno, la nada, por que es rehén de aquellos que quieren romper España".
El 'popular' ha advertido al presidente del Gobierno que su "socio" Quim Torra está "apelando a la guerra civil y al derramamiento de sangre", y que el Gobierno es "responsable de lo están dejando hacer los independentistas".
Casado también le ha pedido a Sánchez que le llame por teléfono, para hablar sobre Catalunya y otros "asuntos de Estado" como Gibraltar, el Brexit o los Presupuestos Generales.
((Habrá ampliación))
