La líder ultraderechista francesa Marine Le Pen ganaría al actual presidente, Emmanuel Macron, en caso de que hoy tuviese lugar la primera ronda de elecciones presidenciales, indica un sondeo difundido este domingo, según el cual la popularidad del mandatario ha caído dos puntos en un mes.
La encuesta del instituto LFOP para el semanario Le Journal du Dimanche señala que, con los mismos candidatos que en abril de 2017, Le Pen se colocaría en cabeza con el 27 % de los votos, dos puntos más que Macron.
El sondeo precisa que el jefe del Estado quedaría en segundo puesto aunque mejora su resultado de abril del año pasado (24 %), mientras que la dirigente de Agrupación Nacional consiguió en esa fecha el 21,3 %. Si el candidato del partido conservador Los Republicanos fuera Laurent Wauquiez y no François Fillon, el porcentaje entre Macron y Le Pen se igualaría en el 27,5 %.
La encuesta fue realizada entre los pasados 11 y 13 de diciembre y cuenta con la participación de 1.125 personas.
El director general adjunto de LFOP, Frédéric Dabi, señala que el auge de Le Pen está vinculado al movimiento contestatario de los chalecos amarillos, que ayer se manifestaron por quinto sábado consecutivo en Francia, aunque el número de participantes cayó hasta los 66.000, frente a los 136.000 de siete días antes.
Quien no parece haberse beneficiado es el líder izquierdista Jean-Luc Mélenchon, que pasa del 19,6 % en la primera ronda de 2017 al 14 % actual.
LFOP añade que el nivel de satisfacción con Macron ha caído al 23%, dos puntos menos que en noviembre, mientras que el del primer ministro, Édouard Philippe, pierde tres, hasta el 31 %.
El director del departamento de Opinión de ese instituto demoscópico, Jérôme Fouquet, añade que aunque el presidente ya era muy impopular antes de esta crisis, que se remonta al 17 de noviembre, día de la primera protesta nacional, esta no ha hecho más que reflejar e intensificar el descontento de la población con él.
