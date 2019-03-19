El presidente catalán, Quim Torra, se ha negado este martes a dar la orden de retirar del balcón del Palau de la Generalitat el cartel sobre los "presos políticos" que incluye un lazo amarillo, a escasas horas de que expire el plazo que le dio la Junta Electoral Central.
En la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Govern, la consellera de Presidencia y portavoz del Govern, Elsa Artadi, ha asegurado que Torra, durante la reunión del Ejecutivo, ha comunicado su decisión de "mantener la pancarta en el balcón" del Palau, porque entiende que ello es "preservar la libertad de expresión".
Artadi ha añadido que el gabinete jurídico de la Generalitat está preparando otro escrito para la JEC para apelar contra su decisión, y Torra ha pedido a Rafael Ribó, síndic de Greuges (Defensor del Pueblo en Catalunya), un informe sobre qué debe hacer el Govern en este asunto.
(Habrá ampliación)
