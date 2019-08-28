Los Gobiernos de Partido Popular y PSOE gastaron 166.859 euros en cursos de mindfulness entre abril de 2016 y junio de 2019, según la información publicada en el portal de transparencia recopilada por la Cadena Ser. Esta práctica se trata de un tipo de meditación basado, según sus preceptos, en dedicar atención plena a aquello que hacemos. Sin embargo, su efectividad no goza de la aprobación de la comunidad científica.

En concreto, el portan de la transparencia recoge hasta 43 contratos de este tipo, siendo algunos para cursos online y otros para presenciales. Algunos, ascienden hasta los 14.990 euros, como el firmado por el ministerio de Empleo y Seguridad Social en noviembre del año pasado para la realización de un curso a través de internet.

Además, el ministerio de Sanidad, especialmente responsable de no difundir y promover prácticas que no cuentan con aprobación científica, también contrató un taller de 'mildfulness' este pasado junio por 800 euros. Sin embargo, ya ha dado la orden para que no vuelva a repetirse una contratación similar.

Según instituciones reconocidas del mundo científico como la revista Nature, dudan de los efectos prácticos de estos ejercicios de meditación. En un artículo publicado en febrero de 2018, un estudio no encontraba pruebas científicas que probaran la influencia de la meditación en el desarrollo de actitudes más sociables y positivas como la empatía o la compasión.

Sin embargo, el Gobierno prefiere restar importancia a este gasto, asegurando que se trata de una partida mínima si se compara con los gastos generales en formación para funcionarios.