El juez Manuel García Castellón, que ha iniciado esta mañana los interrogatorios a los siete presuntos miembros de los CDR detenidos, mantiene la acusación de terrorismo y desestima tenencia de armas y rebelión, según informa TV3.
Los interrogatorios han comenzado después de que al menos dos de los detenidos admitieran a la Guardia Civil haber comprado y hecho pruebas para la fabricación de artefactos para "meter ruido" el 1-O.
Sobre las once de la mañana de este jueves el magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional ha comenzado con el interrogatorio del primero de los siete arrestados. Los otros dos presuntos integrantes de los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) detenidos quedaron en libertad con la obligación de comparecer ante el juez cuando se les cite.
Los siete han permanecido en dependencias de la Guardia Civil, donde al menos dos de ellos admitieron su participación en la adquisición de varias sustancias para elaborar mezclas con las que fabricar explosivos, tras mostrárseles vídeos y documentos gráficos en los que aparecen algunos de los arrestados.
