Juan Carlos I Unidas Podemos ve la huida de Juan Carlos I como un paso hacia la república

El grupo parlamentario sostiene que la democracia española es "lo suficientemente madura para eliminar cualquier limitación en la elección de todas sus instituciones".

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, durante una sesión de control al gobierno en el Pleno del Senado en Madrid. EFE/J.J. Guillén/Archivo

El grupo de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso ha asegurado que la "huida" de España de Juan Carlos I "abre paso" a la idea de una república "solidaria y plurinacional" al subrayar que no hay motivos para "continuar cargando con una monarquía carente de los mínimos valores éticos".

En un comunicado, el grupo parlamentario de la formación que lidera el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, sostiene que la democracia española es "lo suficientemente madura para eliminar cualquier limitación en la elección de todas sus instituciones".

"No se puede seguir impidiendo el debate social sobre el modelo de Estado en España. Pensamos que se abre paso la idea de una república solidaria y plurinacional donde se garanticen los derechos sociales, civiles y políticos para todas las personas y donde, de verdad, la justicia sea igual para todos", subraya Unidas Podemos.

Según el grupo parlamentario de la formación morada, "debe ser el pueblo quien decida".

Los diputados de Unidas Podemos creen que la imagen dada por Juan Carlos I durante su mandato al acumular "una inmensa fortuna" es "inaceptable para la mayoría" de la ciudadanía.

