Nuevo Gobierno La jueza Victoria Rosell será la delegada del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género

La jueza y diputada de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso se integrará ahora en el equipo que dirigirá Irene Montero como ministra de Igualdad. 

La jueza Victoria Rosell con Irene Montero durante un acto del Unidas Podemos sobre feminismo el pasado noviembre. E.P./Eduardo Parra

La jueza Victoria Rosell y diputada de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso será la próxima delegada del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género, según han informado  fuentes del Ejecutivo.

Victoria Rosell, nacida en Murcia, dirigía antes de ser diputada el Juzgado de Instrucción número 8 de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria y se integrará ahora en el equipo que dirigirá Irene Montero como ministra de Igualdad.

Rosell tendrá como objetivo prioritario y más acuciante el desarrollo completo del Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia de Género, un instrumento aprobado en 2017 con el apoyo de todos los grupos políticos a excepción del entonces Unidos Podemos, que se abstuvo al considerar que era poco ambicioso.

Muy valorada por el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, su nombre llegó a sonar como ministra de Justicia en un hipotético Gobierno de la formación morada y en varias ocasiones ha lamentado la conspiración judicial que sufrió mientras era candidata de Podemos.

Aunque fue diputada desde 2015, renunció a la política en mayo de 2016 tras abrirle la Fiscalía una investigación disciplinaria de la que el Consejo General de Poder Judicial la exoneró.

Regresó a la política años después, en las elecciones de abril de 2019, y es diputada por Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

