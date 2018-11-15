Público
Villarejo Rajoy se reúne con Fernández Díaz durante más de seis horas en Madrid

El encuentro tiene lugar después de conocerse que Villarejo activó un operativo policial en 2013 para sustraer pruebas a Bárcenas relacionadas con Cospedal, la caja B del PP de Madrid y el propio expresidente del Gobierno.

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy y el exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy se ha reunido este miércoles con el exministro de Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz durante más de seis horas en un restaurante de Madrid, según ha informado El Independiente. El encuentro se produce después de conocerse que Villarejo robó documentos al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas relacionados con María Dolores de Cospedal, la caja B del PP de Madrid y el pago en negro de unas obras en la casa de Rajoy.

Tal y como ha informado El Mundo este miércoles, la Policía Nacional activó un operativo en 2013 destinado a arrebatar la documentación que Bárcenas tenía en contra del partido. El operativo, desarrollado presuntamente de manera ilegal, estaba dirigido, entre otros, por el comisario Villarejo. Tras el robo de los documentos, el comisario sólo puso a disposición de la Audiencia Nacional una parte de los mismos.

Fue el conductor de Bárcenas quién fotocopió los documentos robados y los puso en manos del dispositivo policial de Villarejo. Tanto es así que las pruebas fueron encontradas en el domicilio del comisario en el momento de su detención.

De esta forma, Villarejo habría puesto a buen recaudo las anotaciones del extesorero vinculadas a María Dolores de Cospedal. No obstante, había otros documentos relacionados con la financiación ilegal del PP de Madrid, además de los conocidos Papeles de Rosalía —redactados por la mujer Bárcenas—, que fueron publicados por El Español en 2015 y que desvelaban pagos en negro en la casa del expresidente del Gobierno.

La comida entre Rajoy y Fernández Díaz tiene lugar una semana después de que Cospedal dejara su escaño en el Congreso, acorralada por las críticas tras la publicación de las conversaciones mantenidas con Villarejo. La exsecretaria general del PP habría encargado investigar a su compañero de partido, Javier Arenas.

