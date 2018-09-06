Público
Público

Violencia machista Sánchez rectifica y aprobará mediante una ley las medidas del pacto de Estado contra la violencia machista

El Gobierno no aprobará las medidas urgentes para la aplicación del Pacto de Estado contra la violencia de género mediante un decreto ley, tal y como estaba previsto.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Foto de archivo de una manifestación contra la violencia machista. - EFE

Foto de archivo de una manifestación contra la violencia machista. - EFE

El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez rectifica y aprobará mediante una ley las medidas del pacto de Estado contra la violencia machista, según ha adelantado la Cadena Ser y ha podido confirmar Público. De este modo, el Ejecutivo no utilizará la vía del decreto ley, tal y como estaba previsto. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas