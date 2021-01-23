Dimiteix el cap de l'Estat Major de la Defensa després de vacunar-se amb altres comandaments de l'exèrcit

madrid
El cap de l'Estat Major de la Defensa, el general Miguel Ángel Villarroya, ha demanat aquest dissabte el seu cessament a la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, per a "preservar la imatge de les Forces Armades". Villarroya ha fet aquest pas després que la polèmica sobre la vacunació a càrrecs públics arribés a l'exèrcit. Aquest divendres es va saber que tant el general com altres membres de la cúpula militar van rebre la primera dosi i, tot i que van al·legar haver seguit el protocol establert pel cos, la ministra va assegurar que no ho sabia i va demanar explicacions.
D'altra banda, aquest dissabte al matí, el ministre de l'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha cessat l'oficial de la Guàrdia Civil que feia d'enllaç amb l'Estat Major per vacunar-se al costat del general Villarroya i altres càrrecs militars.
