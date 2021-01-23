Estàs llegint: Dimiteix el cap de l'Estat Major de la Defensa després de vacunar-se amb altres comandaments de l'exèrcit

vacunació

Dimiteix el cap de l'Estat Major de la Defensa després de vacunar-se amb altres comandaments de l'exèrcit

Aquest divendres la polèmica per la vacunació de càrrecs públics va arribar al cos després que se sabés que diversos alts càrrecs havien rebut la primera dosi. Tot i que l'exèrcit va al·legar haver seguit el protocol, la ministra va assegurar que no ho sabia i va demanar explicacions.

El cap de l'Estat Major de Defensa, Miguel Ángel Villaroya.
El cap de l'Estat Major de la Defensa, Miguel Ángel Villaroya. ACN

madrid

europa press

El cap de l'Estat Major de la Defensa, el general Miguel Ángel Villarroya, ha demanat aquest dissabte el seu cessament a la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, per a "preservar la imatge de les Forces Armades". Villarroya ha fet aquest pas després que la polèmica sobre la vacunació a càrrecs públics arribés a l'exèrcit. Aquest divendres es va saber que tant el general com altres membres de la cúpula militar van rebre la primera dosi i, tot i que van al·legar haver seguit el protocol establert pel cos, la ministra va assegurar que no ho sabia i va demanar explicacions.

D'altra banda, aquest dissabte al matí, el ministre de l'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha cessat l'oficial de la Guàrdia Civil que feia d'enllaç amb l'Estat Major per vacunar-se al costat del general Villarroya i altres càrrecs militars.

