Si el parany del Fairy descrit per Enric Millo, exdelegat del Govern a Catalunya, hauria servit per fer caure i colpejar a policies i guàrdies civils que van actuar per impedir el referèndum sobiranista de l'1 d'octubre de 2017, el fals cotxet de nadó hauria permès a alguns dels ciutadans concentrats per distreure els agents, o potser perquè rebaixaven la virulència de les seves actuacions.
Dos dels agents antidisturbis de la Policia Nacional (UIP) que han declarat aquest dimarts com a testimonis davant el Tribunal Suprem, en el marc del judici a la cúpula del procés català, s'han referit a l'ús d'aquesta tècnica en el col·legi Dolors Monserdà de Barcelona: "Vaig veure una senyora amb un cotxet de nadó en el qual no hi havia cap nadó, anava d'un costat a un altre interposant-se en l'actuació policial": "Vaig poder veure un carro de nen petit", "però, curiosament no hi havia cap nen dins", explicaven tots dos antidisturbis.
(Hi haurà ampliació)
