Fort repunt de positius a Catalunya amb 1.288 casos nous

Catalunya ha registrat aquest dijous un fort augment de casos de la Covid-19, amb 1.288 nous confirmats per PCR, elevant la xifra total fins als 103.519, segons l'últim balanç de Salut. La xifra total de casos amb totes les proves creix fins als 125.499 (1.431 més en les últimes hores). Es tracta d'un augment de quasi 300 casos més que els positius registrats fa 24 hores, la crescuda més pronunciada d'afectats per la Covid-19 en els darrers dies.

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia han mort 12.985 persones, 13 més respecte a l'últim balanç. Malgrat això, els pacients ingressats segueixen baixant per tercer dia consecutiu, amb 658 persones als hospitals (quatre menys), 129 de les quals a l'UCI (set menys). El risc de rebrot, però, segueix alt i creixent, en 189,88, per sobre del 174,15 registrat la setmana del 10 al 16 d'agost i tres punts més que ahir. La velocitat de propagació del virus (Rt) es manté en 1,12, per sobre d'1.