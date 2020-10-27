Josep Maria Bartomeu i la junta del Barça dimiteixen en bloc

El president del FC Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, i tots els seus directius han presentat la seva dimissió. Ha estat tot just acabar la reunió d'urgència de la junta directiva, després que el Govern hagi donat el vistiplau per celebrar la moció de censura l'1 i el 2 de novembre. Bartomeu havia delegat al Departament de Salut la convocatòria de la votació, qui finalment l'ha autoritzat.



