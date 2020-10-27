Estàs llegint: Josep Maria Bartomeu i la junta del Barça dimiteixen en bloc

Josep Maria Bartomeu i la junta del Barça dimiteixen en bloc

La decisió arriba després que el Departament de Salut donés el vistiplau a la celebració de la moció de censura el pròxim 1 i 2 de novembre.

El president del FC Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu

El president del FC Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, i tots els seus directius han presentat la seva dimissió. Ha estat tot just acabar la reunió d'urgència de la junta directiva, després que el Govern hagi donat el vistiplau per celebrar la moció de censura l'1 i el 2 de novembre. Bartomeu havia delegat al Departament de Salut la convocatòria de la votació, qui finalment l'ha autoritzat. 

Hi haurà ampliació

