Presó provisional sense fiança per a vuit detinguts acusats de cremar la furgoneta de la Guàrdia Urbana

El jutjat d'instrucció 17 de Barcelona ha acordat presó provisional comunicada i sense fiança per als vuit detinguts per la seva participació en els aldarulls de dissabte passat a Barcelona. Segons ha informat el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), només han constatat a les preguntes de la seva defensa. Es tracta de cinc homes i una dona de nacionalitat italiana, una altra dona francesa i una vuitena de nacionalitat espanyola.

Se'ls acusa de la crema d'una furgoneta de la Guàrdia Urbana, motiu pel qual la causa està oberta pels delictes d'homicidi en grau de temptativa -ja que hi havia un policia a dins del vehicle que va sortir un cop va començar l'incendi- atemptat contra agents de l'autoritat, desordres públics, danys, manifestació o reunió il·lícita i pertinença a grup criminal.

Els Mossos van detenir aquestes vuit persones durant els aldarulls de dissabte i dilluns van fer dos escorcolls a dues naus de Canet de Mataró i Mataró on hi viurien. La policia catalana assegura que formaven un grup "violent i organitzat" que va donar per desarticulat amb les seves detencions.