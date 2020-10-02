Rodrigo Rato abandona la presó de Soto del Real després d'obtenir el tercer grau

barcelona
L'exvicepresident de Bankia Rodrigo Rato ha abandonat la presó madrilenya de Soto del Real, on complia condemna pel cas de les targetes "black" des d'octubre de 2018, després d'haver obtingut el tercer grau que li permet sortir de la presó mitjançant control telemàtic. El Jutjat de Vigilància Penitenciària de l'Audiència Nacional va concedir-li el dijous aquest règim penitenciari perquè ja ha complert més d'un quart de la seva pena, de quatre anys i mig. A més, aquesta mateixa setmana ha estat absolt per la sortida a Borsa de Bankia, un altre dels seus fronts judicials.
L'ex director gerent del Fons Monetari Internacional (FMI) va demanar públicament perdó per les targetes "black" en el moment d'ingressar a la presó, el 25 d'octubre de 2018, però sempre va defensar la seva innocència en la sortida a borsa de Bankia, amb l'argument que l'operació va comptar amb el vistiplau de tots els supervisors.
