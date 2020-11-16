Vergés: "Hem superat el pic de la corba epidemiològica, però no podem dir el mateix de la corba assistencial"

barcelona
A una setmana de l'aixecament d'algunes mesures restrictives, entre elles la previsible obertura de les terrasses a l'hora de dinar, la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, no ha volgut avançar quins altres canvis hi haurà. "Hem superat el pic de la corba epidemiològica, però no podem dir el mateix de la corba assistencial", ha assegurat en roda de premsa. Tot i que aquest dilluns s'ha accentuat la caiguda de la velocitat de transmissió de l'epidèmia, als hospitals hi ha 2.535 pacients amb la malaltia -11 més que ahir-, 587 dels quals estan a l'UCI. "Encara som al pic i no hem aconseguit doblegar la corba", ha reconegut la consellera.
"Dilluns iniciarem l’obertura progressiva d'activitats i necessitem arribar en les millors condicions possibles. No podem córrer", ha demanat. La consellera no ha volgut avançar detalls de quines activitats quedaran afectades per les noves mesures del 23 de novembre perquè abans ho han de pactar amb els sectors que depenen d'aquests canvis. Ha repetit que el pla tindrà diversos trams amb una periodicitat de 15 dies cadascun, però ha repetit que es treballarà amb cada sector i que explicaran més precisions al llarg de la setmana.
Ara bé, ha reiterat juntament amb el coordinador de la Unitat Seguiment Covid, Jacobo Mandioroz, que encara que s'aixequin algunes mesures cal mantenir la prudència i les mesures de seguretat sanitàries. "La pujada de casos es produeix de forma molt més exponencial que a l’estiu", ha recordat l'expert. "Hem de ser molt conscients de com cada un de nosaltres farà la sortida d’aquesta fase: hem d'anar protegits, amb distància, no podem fer reunions multitudinàries, no podem tenir molta interacció social", ha requerit.
D'altra banda, Mandioroz, ha explicat que estan treballant amb les farmàcies per poder oferir tests antigens en aquests establiments. Ara bé, ha detallat que encara no poden dir a partir de quan estaran disponibles perquè estan treballant per garantir seguretat i traçabilitat en aquestes proves. "Es farà un document marc en el que es parlarà de les condiccions", ha demanat. Tot i això, a preguntes dels periodistes, Vergés tampoc ha concretat en quins moments concrets s'utilitzaran els tests d'antigens.
