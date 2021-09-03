Estás leyendo: El 71,5% de la población ya ha recibido la pauta completa de la vacuna contra la covid

El 71,5% de la población ya ha recibido la pauta completa de la vacuna contra la covid

Sanidad indica que a 36.696.877 personas (un 77,3%) ya le han inoculado, al menos, una dosis.

24/08/2021 vacuna contra la covid 19
Un hombre recibe la vacuna contra la covid-19. Chema Moya / EFE

madrid

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha publicado este viernes un informe en el que refleja que el 71,5% de la población ya ha recibido la pauta completa de vacunación contra la covid-19, esto es, un total de 33.940.053 personas. Y a un 77,3% ya le han inaculado, al menos, una dosis (36.696.877 personas). 

Además, de acuerdo a los datos de Sanidad, en España ya se han administrado un total de 66.788.317 dosis de las vacunas contra el covid-19 de Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca y Janssen, el 90,6% de las distribuidas entre las comunidades autónomas, cifra que asciende a 73.687.182 unidades.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha facilitado esta información en el informe de actividad del proceso de vacunación frente a la Covid-19 en base a datos recogidos entre el 27 de diciembre, día en el que comenzaron las vacunaciones, y este viernes 3 de septiembre.  

Los datos del departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias indican que en ese periodo se han recibido en España 51.523.089 dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer, de las que se han entregado 51.490.167, se han administrado 46.940.035 dosis, 25.082.776 han recibido una y 23.225.502, las dos. 

Asimismo, España ha recibido 10.003.300 dosis de la vacuna de Moderna, 9.998.780 han sido ya distribuidas a las comunidades autónomas, y se han administrado 8.176.900 dosis, si bien 4.578.121 han recibido una dosis y 3.969.660, las dos dosis. 

Respecto a la vacuna de AstraZeneca, el informe publicado hoy por el Ministerio de Sanidad señala que han llegado a España 10.285.200 dosis, de las que se han administrado 9.732.728. Asimismo, a 5.097.326 personas se ha inoculado ya una dosis y a 4.806.237, las dos. 

Finalmente, se han entregado a las comunidades autónomas 2.648.335 dosis de la vacuna desarrollada contra el coronavirus por la compañía farmacéutica Janssen, de las que ya se han administrado 1.938.654, contando esta vacuna con una sola dosis. 

