La Policía ha expedientado a un agente de las Unidades de Intervención Policial (UIP) por intervenir "de forma desproporcionada" cuando intentaba disolver una pelea el pasado martes en la Puerta del Sol, según adelanta El Mundo.
En un vídeo difundido a través de las redes sociales, se puede ver la brutal actuación del agente, que llega a propinar una fuerte patada a uno de los implicados.
Su actuación continúa con puñetazos y patadas al resto de las personas que continuaban con la pelea en el suelo. Ahora la Policía investiga los hechos para "depurar responsabilidades".
