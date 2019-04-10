Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Abuso policial Expedientan a un antidisturbios por abuso policial al disolver una pelea en la Puerta del Sol

Llegó a propinar una fuerte patada a uno de los implicados. Siguió con puñetazos y patadas al resto de las personas que continuaban con la pelea en el suelo.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Un agente antidisturbios golpea a uno de los implicados en una pelea en la Puerta del Sol (Madrid). / TWITTER

Un agente antidisturbios golpea a uno de los implicados en una pelea en la Puerta del Sol (Madrid). / TWITTER

La Policía ha expedientado a un agente de las Unidades de Intervención Policial (UIP) por intervenir "de forma desproporcionada" cuando intentaba disolver una pelea el pasado martes en la Puerta del Sol, según adelanta El Mundo

En un vídeo difundido a través de las redes sociales, se puede ver la brutal actuación del agente, que llega a propinar una fuerte patada a uno de los implicados.

Su actuación continúa con puñetazos y patadas al resto de las personas que continuaban con la pelea en el suelo. Ahora la Policía investiga los hechos para "depurar responsabilidades".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad