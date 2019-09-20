Público
Abusos a menores Cuatro años de cárcel para un padre por abusar de su hija cuando tenía cinco años

El relato de hechos probados recoge que los mismos ocurrieron en la madrugada del 24 de abril de 2014, en el domicilio que el acusado compartía con su madre, y en el que la niña se había quedado a dormir.

Audiencia Provincial de Murcia. EP

La Audiencia Provincial de Murcia ha condenado a cuatro años y un día de prisión, a los que seguirán cinco años de libertad vigilada, a un vecino de Cartagena que abusó de su hija cuando tenía cinco años y pasaba la noche en casa de la abuela, madre del acusado.

La sentencia, a la que ha tenido acceso Efe, lo condena también a pagar a la menor una indemnización de 3.000 euros por daños morales y lo inhabilita para el ejercicio de los derechos de la patria potestad, tutela y guarda por tiempo de dos años.

El relato de hechos probados recoge que los mismos ocurrieron en la madrugada del 24 de abril de 2014, en el domicilio que el acusado compartía con su madre, y en el que la niña se había quedado a dormir.

Cuando la menor dormía con su abuela, el denunciado la cogió y se la llevó a su dormitorio, donde la sometió a diversos tocamientos.

Afirma la sala de la Audiencia que el acusado había tenido una relación sentimental con la madre de la pequeña que duró solo el embarazo "y unos días más", sin que atendiera al régimen de alimentos ni al de visitas.

