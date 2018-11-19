Público
Agresiones brutales de falangistas a Femen Así agredieron brutalmente los miembros de Falange a las chicas de Femen

Los manifestantes en contra de la Ley de Memoria Histórica congregados tras el llamamiento de Falange agredieron de forma bestial a tres activistas de Femen que denunciaban que "el fascismo es legal".

Captura del vídeo de 'Euronews' en donde se aprecia a un ultraderechista pateando en el suelo a una de las activistas de femen a la que otro fascista inmoviliza de cara al suelo | Euronews

Las activistas de Femen que irrumpieron en el acto convocado por Falange en contra de la Ley de Memoria Histórica fueron el objetivo de brutales agresiones por parte de los fascistas allí reunidos.

Los golpes hacia las feministas tan solo terminaron cuando la Policía intervino, separándolas de los manifestantes de extrema derecha que no dejaron pasar la oportunidad de patear a una de las activistas, como se puede apreciar en un vídeo distribuido por Euronews, incluso cuando se encontraba inmovilizada en el suelo por otro fascista que la agarraba del cuello y se tiraba encima de ella.

Un falangista, de hecho, fue detenido poco después de que decenas de ellos se avalanzaran sobre las chicas de Femen, que en sus cuerpos se podían leer lemas como "fascismo legal, vergüenza nacional".

Captura del vídeo de 'Euronews' del instante en el que un falagista patea a una de las activistas de femen que estaba indefensa en el suelo | Euronews

