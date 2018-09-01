Público
Arroja al mar a dos inmigrantes desde una moto de agua y se da a la fuga

Los dos inmigrantes consiguieron alcanzar la playa mientras que el piloto de la embarcación huía rápidamente hacia Marruecos para evitar su arresto.

La Guardia Civil de Ceuta ha logrado detener a una mujer que había sido arrojada al mar cerca de la orilla junto a otro inmigrante cuando ambos habían sido introducidos en una moto de agua procedente de Marruecos.

Según han informado este sábado fuentes policiales, la intervención se ha producido esta tarde cuando una moto de agua se acercó a la zona de la Almadraba y arrojó al mar, cerca de la costa, a los dos inmigrantes.

Los dos inmigrantes consiguieron alcanzar la playa mientras que el piloto de la embarcación huía rápidamente hacia Marruecos para evitar su arresto.

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a la mujer -de origen subsahariano- mientras que el hombre ha logrado escapar del lugar. Según las fuentes, es la tercera ocasión este verano en que se produce un hecho de este tipo, siendo el último el pasado 30 de julio cuando dos inmigrantes, de nacionalidad argelina, desembarcaban en otra moto acuática en la misma zona.

