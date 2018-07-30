Público
Público

Ascienden a 26 los migrantes rescatados este lunes en aguas del Estrecho

A primera hora del día un total de 21 inmigrantes subsaharianos eran rescatados por efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Embarcación de Salvamento Marítimo.- EFE

Embarcación de Salvamento Marítimo.- EFE

El número de personas rescatadas este lunes en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar asciende a 26 procedentes de tres pateras, después de que Salvamento Marítimo haya rescatado otros cinco migrantes y los esté trasladando al puerto gaditano de Tarifa.

Salvamento Marítimo ha señalado en un comunicado publicado en Twitter que un pasajero del catamarán 'Tarifa Jet' ha dado un aviso alertando de la presencia de una embarcación en aguas del Estrecho.

Por ello, se ha movilizado al buque 'Salvamar Arcturus' que ha rescatado a las cinco personas que viajaban a bordo y que está trasladando al puerto gaditano de Tarifa.

Cabe recordar que efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo del centro coordinador en Tarifa (Cádiz) han rescatado desde primera hora de este lunes a un total de 21 inmigrantes de origen subsahariano cuando viajaban a bordo de dos pateras localizadas en aguas del Estrecho.

Etiquetas