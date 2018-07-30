Rescatan a dos perros deshidratados del maletero de un coche incendiado en Oviedo

La Policía Local de Oviedo, rescató, a las 07.30 horas de este domingo a dos perros con evidentes muestras de deshidratación del maletero de un coche al cual se le quemó el motor en la calle Pasaje Luis Muñiz. Además, los agentes incautaron diverso material localizado en el interior del vehículo y llevaron a comparecer ante el Cuerpo Nacional de Policía a sus dos ocupantes para ser identificados.
Cuando los agentes se personaron en el lugar, el fuego estaba siendo sofocado por cinco personas. Posteriormente, los policías pudieron precisar que en el vehículo sólo viajaban dos de ellas y que las otras tres personas simplemente trataron de ayudarles a apagar las llamas. Ninguno de los dos reconoció conducir el coche ni aportaron documentación alguna para poder ser identificados, por lo que fueron trasladados ante el Cuerpo Nacional de Policía.
En el traslado, el más joven, de 20 años, señaló al otro, de 26 años, como el conductor del vehículo, que no es propiedad de ninguno de los dos, según ha informado Seguridad Ciudadana en su Facebook.
El coche, un Renault Megane, fue trasladado al deposito de la grúa municipal y una vez allí los agentes inspeccionaron su interior, incautando cuatro garrafas con unos 90 litros de combustible diesel, tres mangueras de plástico, una navaja, tres destornilladores, una tijera para cortar chapa, un martillo, un reloj Festina, cuatro teléfonos móviles, un radiocasete y un reproductor compact disc.
Al abrir el maletero los policías locales encontraron a dos perros pitbull en muy malas condiciones físicas como consecuencia de la deshidratación. De hecho, los animales apenas si reaccionaron a la presencia de los agentes. Los perros, un macho y una hembra, fueron trasladados al albergue municipal, donde se recuperan.
Se da la circunstancia de que en el albergue se encuentra desde hace meses otro perro del mismo propietario, uno de los dos jóvenes que viajaban en el vehículo
