Calendario laboral de 2022 en toda España: estos serán los puentes y festivos

madrid
El calendario laboral de 2022 recoge un total de 12 días festivos nacionales, uno más que en 2021, de los que sólo 8 se celebrarán de forma conjunta en toda España, el mismo número que este año, según una resolución de la Dirección General de Trabajo publicada este jueves en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).
En concreto, los 8 días que serán fiesta en toda España en 2022 son: el sábado 1 de enero (Año Nuevo), el jueves 6 de enero (Epifanía del Señor), el viernes 15 de abril (Viernes Santo), el lunes 15 de agosto (Asunción de la Virgen), el miércoles 12 de octubre (Fiesta Nacional de España), el martes 1 de noviembre (Todos los Santos), el martes 6 de diciembre (Día de la Constitución Española) y el jueves 8 de diciembre (Inmaculada Concepción).
En otros cuatro festivos comunes, el jueves 14 de abril (Jueves Santo), el lunes 2 de mayo (lunes siguiente a la Fiesta del Trabajo), el lunes 25 de julio (Santiago Apóstol) y el 26 de diciembre (lunes siguiente a la Natividad del Señor), las comunidades autónomas pueden desplazar su celebración, y alguna lo ha hecho, por lo que no será fiesta en toda España.
En el caso del día de Reyes, el 6 de enero, que también pueden sustituir, todas las comunidades autónomas lo han mantenido.
Así, respecto a los festivos sustituibles por decisión de las comunidades, el jueves 14 de abril (Jueves Santo) será fiesta en toda España salvo en Catalunya; el 2 de mayo (lunes siguiente a la Fiesta del Trabajo) será festivo sólo en Andalucía, Aragón, Asturias, Castilla y León, Extremadura y Murcia; el lunes 25 de julio (Santiago Apóstol) será fiesta en Madrid, Navarra, La Rioja y Galicia (que celebra también su Día Nacional ese lunes), y el 26 de diciembre (lunes siguiente a la Natividad del Señor) será fiesta en todas las regiones menos en Catalunya, Galicia, Euskadi, País Valencià y en la ciudad autónoma de Ceuta.
A los días festivos nacionales siempre hay que sumar los festivos autonómicos y locales.
