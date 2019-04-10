José Enrique Abuín Gey, el Chicle, ha negado este miércoles que hubiese intentando raptar a una joven en Boiro (A Coruña) la noche del 25 de diciembre de 2017 y ha contado que únicamente intentó robarle el teléfono móvil. "Cuando me dirigí al coche andando, me encontré con esta chica de frente y como necesitaba dinero le pedí el móvil, solo eso; no me quiso dar el móvil, forcejeamos y no recuerdo nada más", ha señalado en la primera sesión del juicio por este caso, que se celebra en Santiago de Compostela, y que ha comenzado con una hora de retraso sobre la hora prevista.

A preguntas del Ministerio Fiscal, Abuín Gey ha rechazado que intentase meter a la víctima en su coche, puesto que, según su versión, aquel día 25 de diciembre en el que salió de casa para robar gasóleo —al igual que la jornada en la que supuestamente asesinó a la joven Diana Quer— ni siquiera llegó a abrir el maletero del vehículo ya que el acusado "estaba a cinco metros del coche, igual más".

Asimismo, el Chicle ha sostenido que no pudo intentar introducirla en el maletero puesto que casi no podía levantar el brazo derecho por encima del hombro, dado que está operado desde hace años y tiene la movilidad reducida. Lo único que ha dicho recordar es que intentó quitarle el móvil "con la mano izquierda".

(Habrá ampliación)