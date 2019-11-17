Público
Homofobia Dos chicos agreden a otro por defender a una pareja gay en Granada

Los hechos sucedieron durante la madrugada del pasado viernes en las inmediaciones de un conocido local nocturno. 

Una pareja se besa durante una manifestación contra la homofobia | Reuters

Un par de jóvenes agredieron a otro la pasada madrugada del sábado por defender a una pareja gay que estaba siendo objeto de burlas en la puerta de una discoteca en Granada. Según recoge Ideal, la víctima presenta una rotura en un hueso en la cavidad ocular derecha.

Según relata el joven, de 23 años, los hechos ocurrieron a eso de las cuatro de la madrugada, cuando salió del local de ocio nocturno y advirtió que dos hombres estaban molestado a una pareja homosexual que se estaba dando un beso.

"No recuerdo muy bien qué les decían, pero tuve el impulso simplemente de decirle a la pareja que se fuera para evitar que estas personas les molestaran más. En el momento en el que me metí, los individuos comenzaron conmigo", ha explicado el joven, que recibió un puñetazo y otros golpes. 

El hombre agredido ha denunciado los hechos ante la Policía y, aunque ya le han dado el alta en el Hospital de Traumatología de Granada, continúa con el párpado muy inflamado.

