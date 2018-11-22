Público
Las colaboradoras de 'Público' Ana Bernal-Triviño y Cristina Fallarás, galardonadas en los Premios de Comunicación no sexista 2018

La Associació de Dones Periodistes de Catalunya reconoce la labor de ambas periodistas por su activismo en las redes sociales.

A la izquierda, Cristina Fallarás y a la derecha Ana Bernal-Triviño, ganadoras de los Premios de Comunicación no sexista 2018. / PÚBLICO- JAIRO VARGAS

La Associació de Dones Periodistes de Catalunya ha galardonado a las colaboradoras de Público Ana Bernal-Triviño y Cristina Fallarás con los Premios de Comunicación no sexista 2018. Con estos premios se quiere reconocer la labor de estas periodistas en la lucha por una información tratada con perspectiva de género.

Ambas periodistas han querido agradecer el Premio de Buenas Prácticas de Comunicación no sexista 2018 por un activismo en las redes sociales. En el caso de Fallarás, se premia la campaña bajo el hashtag #Cuéntalo, por el que miles de mujeres compartieron sus testimonios de sus agresiones sexuales.

En la ceremonia de entrega de premios, que se celebrará este viernes 23 a las 19:00 horas en el Auditorio del CaixaForum de Barcelona, también se reconoce el trabajo de periodistas como Ana Pastor, Carmen Sarmiento o Gemma Herrero. 

