Dos policía nacionales especializados en el esclarecimiento de homicidios viajarán este fin de semana a Costa Rica para colaborar en la investigación de la muerte violenta de Arantxa Gutiérrez, la turista española asesinada el sábado pasado en Tortuguero.
Está previsto que los dos agentes, adscritos a la Unidad Central de Delincuencia Especializada y Violenta (UDEV), lleguen a San José el domingo por la tarde, han indicado fuentes de la Dirección General de la Policía.
Por tanto, no serán miembros de la Guardia Civil los que viajen a Costa Rica para ayudar en la investigación como había apuntado a esta agencia un portavoz de la familia Gutiérrez, que citaba fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Alicante, ciudad natal de la víctima y donde hoy se ha celebrado un funeral en su memoria.
El cuerpo de la joven fue repatriado en un vuelo que partió de Costa Rica el miércoles y llegó a España ayer, jueves, el mismo día en que sus familiares ofrecieron una rueda de prensa en el Ayuntamiento de San Fernando de Henares, el municipio madrileño donde residía con su pareja.
El cadáver de Arantxa Gutiérrez López será incinerado en una ceremonia en la que no habrá representación institucional y que se celebrará en la más estricta intimidad por deseo de la familia, que está "hundida" por la pérdida.
Los familiares confían en que el desplazamiento de los policías españoles al país centroamericano contribuya a esclarecer lo ocurrido.
En la rueda de prensa en San Fernando de Henares, Miguel Ángel Escribano, la pareja de Arantxa Gutiérrez López, solicitó ayer al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado "colaboren en la investigación" porque su muerte "no puede quedar sin solución".
Arantxa Gutiérrez López, de 31 años, murió el sábado en Tortuguero, una alejada zona del Caribe de Costa Rica reconocida por su riqueza natural.
La joven, al parecer, murió asfixiada tras un ataque sexual presuntamente obra de Albin Díaz, de 33 años, indocumentado de nacionalidad nicaragüense que fue detenido como sospechoso principal.
El juzgado que analizó la petición de prisión preventiva hecha por la fiscalía no encontró suficientes pruebas y dejó al hombre en custodia de Migración, donde estará detenido por un mes, a la espera de si avanza el proceso judicial en su contra, o de lo contrario será deportado.
La fiscalía apeló la decisión y las autoridades judiciales esperan resultados de pruebas científicas de ADN para contar con pruebas.
