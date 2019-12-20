Público
Declarado nulo el despido de un trabajador de Glovo por participar en una huelga

El fallo obligada a readmitir al trabajador despedido, lo que supondrá además que, en Madrid, exista un primer repartidor de Glovo no autónomo.      

'Rider' de Glovo, en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS

La sentencia dictada por la Sección 2ª del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid ha ratificado el criterio del Juzgado de lo Social nº 33 de Madrid al condenar a Glovo a reconocer que el repartidor era trabajador por cuenta ajena, además de declarar nulo su despido por haber participado en una huelga, según ha informado UGT en un comunicado.

El sindicato ha señalado que esta sentencia vuelve a establecer que la relación de trabajo de los repartidores con Glovo es laboral y corrige de esta manera un primer pronunciamiento de la Sección 4ª del Tribunal, que en septiembre había fallado a favor de la plataforma de delivery.

UGT ha destacado que en este caso se ha conseguido además que el despido de este trabajador, que había sido despedido por haber participado en una huelga espontánea de los trabajadores de Glovo en septiembre de 2018 reivindicando mejoras en sus condiciones de trabajo, sea calificado de nulo.

El sindicato ha indicado que se trata de un caso de "especial trascendencia" porque Glovo negaba al trabajador el derecho constitucional de participar en una huelga, por lo que no estaba en juego la relación laboral, sino, también, el reconocimiento de derechos constitucionales que dicha empresa ha pretendido suprimir, como el derecho laboral.

De esta forma y tras el fallo, la plataforma de delivery está obligada a readmitir al trabajador despedido, lo que supondrá además que, en Madrid, exista un primer repartidor de Glovo no autónomo.

