Unas 500 personas se han concentrado la tarde de este lunes ante la Delegación del Gobierno y la sede de la Unión Europea (UE) en Barcelona en apoyo a Open Arms, pedir la apertura de puertos y que los estados europeos alcancen un acuerdo.
Convocada por Stop Mare Mortum y la Caravana Abriendo Fronteras, se han concentrado primero ante la Delegación del Gobierno y, posteriormente, frente a la sede de la UE, en el paseo de Gràcia de Barcelona.
En un manifiesto, han pedido la apertura de puerto y ha criticado a los gobiernos italianos y maltés por su actitud ya que genera un "sufrimiento evitable". Han reclamado a los estados europeos que lleguen a un acuerdo y a España que impulse un cambio en las políticas migratorias, y han asegurado que la ayuda humanitaria o la solidaridad entre seres humanos no puede ser "ilegal".
Durante la concentración se han coreado consignas como "Cap persona és il·legal" (Ninguna persona es ilegal), "Salvar vidas no es ilegal" y se han visto pancartas como "Vies legals i segures" (Vías legales y seguras) y "Ports oberts ja" (Puertos abiertos ya).
