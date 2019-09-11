Público
Violencia machista Detenido tras golpear a su mujer con un martillo y dejarla en estado crítico

La mujer, de 44 años, ha sido atendida de heridas en el cráneo y el tórax y trasladada en estado crítico al Hospital Son Espases (Mallorca) en una ambulancia UVI móvil.

Imagen de la Guardia Civil / EUROPA PRESS

Un hombre de 50 años ha sido detenido por la Guardia Civil en la localidad mallorquina de Campos después de que haya golpeado a su mujer, 44 años, con un martillo en la cabeza y el tórax. La víctima ha tenido que ser hospitalizada en estado crítico.

La mujer ha sido atendida de heridas en el cráneo y el tórax y trasladada en estado crítico al Hospital Son Espases en una ambulancia UVI móvil, ha informado el 061.

Según ha informado el Servicio de Atención Médica Urgente (SAMU) 061, los hechos han tenido lugar hacia las 13.20 horas de este miércoles.

Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han indicado que el hombre, el marido de la víctima, le ha propinado un martillazo en la cabeza. Según la información médica del SAMU, la mujer ha sufrido heridas en el cráneo y el tórax.

Hasta el lugar se ha desplazado una ambulancia de soporte vital avanzado, que ha trasladado a la mujer al Hospital Son Espases. La Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil se hará cargo de la investigación.

016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de violencia machista. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica.

