Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Violencia machista Detenido un joven 20 años tras agredir supuestamente a su novia embarazada a la que retenía en su casa

La mujer decidió escaparse mientras su pareja se duchaba, pero cuando se encontraba fuera de la vivienda, en el descansillo, fue alcanzada por el agresor, que se había dado cuenta del intento de huida de ella, y recibió varios golpes.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Ni una menos. - EFE

Ni una menos. - EFE

La Policía Local de Vigo ha detenido a J.P.C., varón de 20 años de edad, nacido y domiciliado en la ciudad olívica, por un supuesto delito de violencia de género contra su pareja, que declaró que la retenía en casa. Una mujer que iba a sacar su coche de un garaje en la calle Caracas dio aviso el pasado lunes, a las 20.50 horas, de que se había encontrado a una joven que huía de su pareja tras una agresión.

La presunta víctima lloraba de forma desconsolada, según el relato policial, y relató a los agentes que vivía en Madrid con su madre y que llevaba seis meses en Vigo residiendo con el ahora detenido. La joven explicó que J.P.C. se volvió controlador y que le impedía salir a la calle para que no se relacionase. Asimismo, contó a los agentes que comenzaron los malos tratos y que cada vez era más violento.

Los policías comprobaron que la presunta víctima tenía varios hematomas en diferentes partes del cuerpo de la que ella definió como una de las agresiones más fuertes, que tuvo lugar el pasado domingo. Fue entonces cuando la joven decidió escaparse. Y lo hizo mientras su pareja se duchaba, porque además estaba embarazada de tres meses, según contó a la Policía Local.

Pero cuando se encontraba fuera de la vivienda, en el descansillo del edificio, fue alcanzada por J.P.C. -que se encontraba totalmente desnudo, porque se había dado cuenta del intento de huida de ella- y recibió varios golpes, entre ellos un puñetazo en el rostro que confirmaron los policías.

Finalmente la joven logró zafarse del presunto agresor y salió a la calle. Se escondió en un garaje y allí fue donde la encontró la mujer que avisó a la Policía Local.La joven fue traslada a un centro hospitalario y los policías detuvieron al varón en su domicilio.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad