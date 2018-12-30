Han pasado 860 días desde que Diana Quer desapareciese y su instrucción aún no ha sido cerrada. La falta de dos informes impide cerrar el caso de manera definitiva.

El Juzgado de primera Instancia e Instrucción número 1 de Ribeira necesita de un documento de la Fiscalía y otro de la Guardia Civil.

El informe de la Fiscalía que aún falta por entregar se trataría de una prueba caligráfica para demostrar el trastorno sexual en el asesino—el Chicle— según informa La Voz de Galicia.

La familia de Quer ya había pedido esta prueba, que previamente había sido denegada: "Resulta evidente que la acusación particular no iba tan desencaminada cuando la propia Fiscalía solicitó una prueba similar a la que había sido rechazada por su señoría entendiendo que no procedía en aquella fase de la instrucción", dice una de las partes a La Voz de Galicia.

En cuanto al segundo informe, responsabilidad de la Guardia Civil, se trata de una reconstrucción del crimen en el que participaba el asesino confeso. Su salida de prisión para su colaboración se estableció el pasado junio.

El pasado enero se concluyó en que Diana Quer había sido estrangulada y no atropellada, como previamente defendía el asesino. La confesión de el Chicle agilizó las conclusiones sobre el caso.