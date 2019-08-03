Público
Diez ciclistas realizan una reanimación a un compañero hasta la llegada de Emergencias

Los acompañantes han comenzado a realizarle maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar (RCP), turnándose entre ellos hasta la llegada de los servicios de emergencia, que han procedido a ejecutar maniobras avanzadas de RCP. A los 11 minutos han conseguido revertir la parada.

Diez ciclistas realizan una reanimación a un compañero hasta la llegada de Emergencias./ SUMMA 112

Un ciclista de 64 años ha sido trasladado en helicóptero con pronóstico reservado al Hospital de La Paz tras sufrir una parada cardiorespiratoria mientras realizaba una ruta de montaña en Manzanares El Real, ha informado a Europa Press un portavoz de Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

El aviso a los servicios de emergencia ha tenido lugar a las 10 horas. El ciclista, que realizaba una ruta de montaña con más personas desde Manzanares hasta Cerceda, ha caído de la bicicleta tras sufrir una parada cardiorrespiratoria y ha perdido el conocimiento.

A continuación, los acompañantes han comenzado a realizarle maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar (RCP), turnándose entre ellos hasta la llegada de los servicios de emergencia, que han procedido a ejecutar maniobras avanzadas de RCP. A los 11 minutos han conseguido revertir la parada.

Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid ha puesto en valor la acción de los acompañantes del ciclista, pues esta actuación temprana ha sido "vital".

Hasta el lugar de los hechos, a 3 kilómetros del núcleo urbano más cercano, se ha desplazado un vehículo de intervencón rápida, una ambulancia, y un helicóptero. Tras ser estabilizado, el hombre ha sido trasladado a La Paz.

