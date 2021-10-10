Estás leyendo: España tiene en marcha una nueva operación para evacuar a más afganos

Evacuados afganos España tiene en marcha una nueva operación para evacuar a más afganos

Se espera conseguir traer a unas 200 personas desde Pakistán, que podrían llegar a nuestro país a principios de la próxima semana, si todo sale según lo previsto.

España tiene en marcha una nueva operación para evacuar a más afganos
Imagen del Ministro de Exteriores, José Manuel Albares en su viaje a Pakistán. Farooq NAEEM / AFP

madrid

El Gobierno ha puesto en marcha una operación para traer a a España a ciudadanos afganos que tienen vínculos con nuestro país, bajo la coordinación de los ministerios de Defensa y Exteriores y de la que no se conocen los detalles para preservar la seguridad.

España espera conseguir evacuar a 200 personas desde Pakistán y que lleguen a nuestro país a principios de la próxima semana, si todo sale según lo previsto, según apuntan fuentes de la operación.  

Desde el Ministerio de Defensa confirman que la operación ya está en marcha, como adelantó la Cadena Ser, mientras que desde Exteriores se insiste en que no informan de procedimientos en curso por motivos de seguridad.

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, José Manuel Albares, viajó a Pakistán y a Qatar para trasladar a sus autoridades el deseo de entablar vías para evacuar desde Kabul a los colaboradores afganos que no pudieron salir de su país en la primera fase de repatriación. Qatar y Pakistán son los estados que tienen una mayor relación política con los islamistas radicales afganos.

En la primera operación llevada a cabo por España el pasado mes de agosto fueron evacuadas un total de 2.206 personas entre españoles y, sobre todo, afganos desde el aeropuerto de Kabul a la base de Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid), donde se instaló el campamento provisional de acogida de los refugiados.

