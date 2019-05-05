Público
Évole cuenta que Abascal pidió ser entrevistado en 'Salvados'

En una entrevista en 'La Sexta Noche', el periodista confesó que Santiago Abascal quiso participar en el debate que Iglesias y Rivera tuvieron en su programa en 2015. 

Jordi Évole ficha por Netflix

Jordi Évole en una foto de archivo.

Jordi Évole se ha situado en el centro de la noticia esta última semana tras anunciar que abandona 'Salvados' y que emprenderá nuevos proyectos

El periodista catalán será sustituido por Gonzo, reportero gallego habitual de 'El Intermedio', que toma el relevo tras once años. 

En una entrevista en 'La Sexta Noche', en la que analizaba su trayectoria profesional al frente del programa, confesó que Santiago Abascal en el pasado quiso aparecer en 'Salvados'. 

"Le ofrecimos una entrevista, es curioso porque hace unos años nos reclamaba realizar una entrevista con él", ha asegurado en 'La Sexta Noche'. 

Según cuenta Évole en la entrevista, Abascal contactó con el equipo de 'Salvados' para participar en la tertulia que protagonizaron Pablo Iglesias y Albert Rivera en 2015, que se llevó a cabo en una cafetería y pretendía tener un tono distendido

Évole, que a lo largo de este tiempo ha entrevistado a personalidades de todo tipo, no quiso pasar la ocasión de contar la verdad sobre el asunto y contradecir los constantes mensajes beligerantes de Abascal, que incluso ha llegado a rechazar públicamente una aparición en 'Salvados'. 

