Évole cuenta que Abascal pidió ser entrevistado en 'Salvados'

Jordi Évole se ha situado en el centro de la noticia esta última semana tras anunciar que abandona 'Salvados' y que emprenderá nuevos proyectos.
El periodista catalán será sustituido por Gonzo, reportero gallego habitual de 'El Intermedio', que toma el relevo tras once años.
En una entrevista en 'La Sexta Noche', en la que analizaba su trayectoria profesional al frente del programa, confesó que Santiago Abascal en el pasado quiso aparecer en 'Salvados'.
"Le ofrecimos una entrevista, es curioso porque hace unos años nos reclamaba realizar una entrevista con él", ha asegurado en 'La Sexta Noche'.
Según cuenta Évole en la entrevista, Abascal contactó con el equipo de 'Salvados' para participar en la tertulia que protagonizaron Pablo Iglesias y Albert Rivera en 2015, que se llevó a cabo en una cafetería y pretendía tener un tono distendido.
Évole, que a lo largo de este tiempo ha entrevistado a personalidades de todo tipo, no quiso pasar la ocasión de contar la verdad sobre el asunto y contradecir los constantes mensajes beligerantes de Abascal, que incluso ha llegado a rechazar públicamente una aparición en 'Salvados'.
Tiempos de estigmatización y descaro mediático. Después de insultarnos a nosotros y a nuestros votantes, Évole pretendía que colaborásemos con su programa. No tienen vergüenza. Nosotros distinguimos entre la crítica periodística y los mamporreros del poder. ¡Qué llame a Otegi! pic.twitter.com/9yWjSBFunK— Santiago Abascal (@Santi_ABASCAL) 30 de noviembre de 2018
