madridActualizado:
Pablo Hernández, un niño de 11 años, da una lección de compañerismo y deportividad a los padres que se encontraban gritando a la árbitra, Ana López, desde las gradas del Complejo Deportivo de La Toba, en Asturias, en medio de un partido de fútbol infantil.
La joven Ana López, de 19 años, arbitraba el partido entre el Avilés Stadium y el Deportivo Valdés (de Tercera Alevín) cuando empezó a escuchar gritos e improperios por parte del público de la grada. "No es la primera vez que escucho algo así", lamenta la joven en El Comercio.
Las protestas provocaron que la joven se pusiera nerviosa y empezase a llorar. Ante esto, Pablo Hernández, el pequeño portero, se giró y gritó: "Callad y dejad a la árbitra tranquila de una vez, ¿no veis que está llorando?".
Tras el grito de valor de Pablo los asistentes se relajaron. "No sé muy bien lo que pasó... Es que no estaba mirando. Pero no escuché ni una protesta, ni un grito más", rememora la árbitra. De hecho, tras lo ocurrido, los padres empezaron a lanzar comentarios de ánimo como "¡Lo estás haciendo muy bien!".
Por otro lado, las mujeres continúan sufriendo machismo en los partidos de fútbol, la árbitra recuerda que en otras ocasiones ha tenido que escuchar cosas como que el fútbol era solo para hombres y que no podía haber árbitras: "Eso no debe ser así", sentencia.
Después del partido, Ana López se encontró con el joven portero, para el cual solo tenía palabras de agradecimiento: "Muchas gracias por todo, eres un ejemplo para los padres".
