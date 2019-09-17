Público
Gota fría La Guardia Civil encuentra el cadáver del holandés desaparecido en Alicante y confirma la séptima víctima por la gota fría

Esta es la séptima víctima mortal del presente episodio de gota fría, tres de ellas en la Comunitat Valenciana.

Vecino de Dolores (Alicante) en el municipio inundado. EFE / Manuel Lorenzo

El cadáver de un hombre hallado este martes por, supuestamente, ahogamiento en un canal cerca de la desembocadura del río Segura es el del holandés de 66 años que llevaba desaparecido desde el pasado domingo en Dolores (Alicante), según ha confirmado la subdelegada del Gobierno, Araceli Poblador.

Según fuentes de la investigación, el hombre ha sido encontrado a las 12.40 horas junto al Canal de la Reina del término municipal de San Fulgencio y en un primer momento no se pudo confirmar si era el del ciudadano holandés que el domingo fue arrastrado por el agua de una acequia unos kilómetros más arriba, en el azarbe Mayayo del municipio de Dolores.

La desaparición ocurrió el pasado domingo sobre las 15.00 cuando la fuerte corriente lo arrastró 

El cuerpo sin vida ha sido descubierto por un voluntario de Protección Civil, que ha dado aviso al dispositivo de búsqueda del holandés, compuesto por buzos y un helicóptero de la Guardia Civil.

Esta es la séptima víctima mortal del presente episodio de gota fría, tres de ellas en la Comunitat Valenciana, las tres en la comarca alicantina de la Vega Baja, la más castigada por ese fenómeno.

