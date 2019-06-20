Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

HazteOír La Fiscalía pide dos años de cárcel para dos personas que lanzaron piedras al autobús de HazteOír

También se solicita para los dos acusados sendas multas de 7.200 euros, así como el pago conjunto de una indemnización a la empresa Ecobús de 1.306 euros por los daños causados en el vehículo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El autobús de HazteOir./EFE

El autobús de HazteOir. EFE/Archivo

La Fiscalía solicita una pena individual de veinticuatro meses de prisión para dos personas acusadas de lanzar piedras y otros objetos contra el autobús de HazteOír en Pola de Lena en mayo de 2017 al grito de "fachas de mierda".

El Ministerio Público, que califica los hechos de un delito de coacciones, también solicita que se le imponga a los acusados, un hombre y una mujer, sendas multas de 7.200 euros, así como el pago conjunto de una indemnización a la empresa Ecobús de 1.306 euros por los daños causados en el vehículo.

Los hechos ocurrieron el 9 de mayo de 2017 en una estación de servicio de Pola de Lena donde un grupo de personas recibieron de forma intimidatoria al autobús de Hazteoír que ese día visitaba Asturias dentro de la ruta iniciada contra leyes autonómicas que la asociación considera que incurren en adoctrinamiento sexual.

La Fiscalía sitúa a los dos acusados dentro de este grupo de personas, "varias de ellas embozadas y encapuchadas" que comenzaron a tirar piedras, adoquines y objetos contundentes contra el autobús, que llevaba el lema "Dejad a los niños en paz".

HazteOír pide ocho años

Para estas dos personas, la asociación solicita sendas penas de ocho años de cárcel por los delitos de coacciones, discriminación e incitación al odio, desórdenes públicos y daños.

Tras el incidente, Hazteoír presentó una denuncia en una comisaría de Madrid contra el grupo de atacantes, en el que también situaba al secretario general de Podemos Asturias, Daniel Ripa.

Sin embargo, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias (TSJA) archivó la denuncia contra Ripa en septiembre del pasado año al considerar "creíble" su declaración y además ser acorde con las pruebas documentales y testificales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad