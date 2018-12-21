Los sindicatos USO y Sitcpla han anunciado hoy que convocarán a los tripulantes de cabina de pasajeros (TCP) de Ryanair a secundar huelgas en las primeras semanas de enero.
Los sindicatos afirman que la aerolínea irlandesa ha vuelto a "burlar" a la representación legal de los trabajadores y a las instituciones laborales españolas y dan por agotado el plazo que dieron a Ryanair para "rectificar sobre su comportamiento absurdo e infantil" y atenerse a la normativa vigente en España.
Añaden que la compañía de bajo coste no quiso suscribir el documento preacordado entre ambas partes en la Dirección General de Trabajo. De no alcanzar un acuerdo en los próximos días, USO y Sitcpla comunicarán seguidamente las fechas y cuántas jornadas de huelga convocarán para el colectivo de TCP, que aseguran que "nunca" serán menos de tres.
Los TCP de Ryanair secundaron el pasado 28 de septiembre la última de las jornadas de huelga de 24 horas, que los sindicatos calificaron como la mayor de la historia en la compañía de bajo coste irlandesa ya que se llevó a cabo simultáneamente en seis países europeos.
Además, los pasados 25 y 26 de julio los tripulantes convocaron huelga en España, Portugal y Bélgica, a la que se unió un paro de 24 horas registrado por los sindicatos italianos de pilotos y tripulantes de cabina.
