Illa anuncia los 15 grupos de población que recibirán la vacuna contra la covid-19

Los primeros en recibir la vacuna serán los residentes y el personal sanitario de residencias y centros socio-sanitarios. En la primera etapa de la vacunación se vacunará a 2,5 millones de personas.

Una dosis de la vacuna contra el coronavirus. HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK/ Archivo / EFE/EPA

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha anunciado este viernes en una rueda de prensa los 15 grupos de población que, a lo largo de tres fases que previsiblemente comenzarán en enero y finalizarán en verano, recibirán la vacuna contra el Covid-19, según se establece en el Plan de Vacunación contra la covid-19, aprobado el martes por el Consejo de Ministros.

Como ya anunció esta semana, los primeros en recibir la vacuna serán los residentes y el personal sanitario de residencias y centros socio-sanitarios, a partir de enero de 2021 y hasta marzo, y, a continuación lo hará el resto de personal sanitario y centros dependientes no institucionalizados. En total, en la primera etapa de la vacunación se vacunará a 2,5 millones de personas.

Asimismo, y aunque todavía no está decidido en qué fase de vacunación entrarán, el resto de grupos son: personas con condiciones de riesgo, personas que viven o trabajan en comunidades o entornos cerrados, personas vulnerables por su situación socioeconómica, personas con trabajos esenciales, personal docente, población infantil, adolescentes, jóvenes y personas más afectadas por el surgimiento de brotes, personas embarazadas y que están en lactancia, y las personas seropositivas de coronavirus.

"Conforme vayamos recibiendo información de disponibilidad de vacunas serán asignados los grupos a lo largo de la fase dos y tres", ha dicho Illa, para comentar que la segunda fase se llevará a cabo desde marzo y hasta finales de mayo o principios de junio, y la tercera a lo largo del verano.

