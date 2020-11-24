Estás leyendo: La mascarilla deberá usarse durante todo el 2021 independientemente de la llegada de las vacunas

Tras el inicio de la vacunación, habrá un tiempo en el que convivirán ciudadanos vacunados y no vacunados, por lo que deberán seguir las medidas de seguridad.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, avanzó el pasado domingo el plan de vacunación contra la covid-19 que contará con 13.000 puntos de vacunación para garantizar un "acceso equitativo a las vacunas" a través de la Atención Primaria para 2021.

Pero el avance de las vacunas contra la covid-19 no significa el fin de la pandemia. Las mascarillas o la distancia interpersonal son algunas de las medidas que se quedarán, de momento, durante todo el 2021.

Así lo han indicado a La Vanguardia fuentes del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud, órgano en que están representados el Ministerio de Sanidad en el que se acuerdan los pasos a dar en la lucha contra la pandemia.

El uso de la mascarilla se tendrá que mantener "durante muchos meses, independientemente de la llegada de las vacunas", explican las mismas fuentes.

Tras el inicio de la vacunación, habrá un tiempo en el que convivirán ciudadanos vacunados y no vacunados, por lo que deben seguir las medidas de seguridad.

Según el presidente del Gobierno, la campaña de vacunación se pondrá en marcha en enero y contará con 13.000 puntos de vacunación. "El Gobierno garantizará que todos los grupos priorizados tengan acceso a la vacuna. Para ello, se acordará en el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud una estrategia única de vacunación", ha explicado Sánchez en rueda de prensa en Moncloa.

