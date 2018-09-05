Irene Montero ha reaparecido dos meses después de dar a luz prematuramente a sus dos hijos. Lo ha hecho publicando un vídeo en la red social Instagram en el que agradece las muestras de apoyo recibidas durante este tiempo.
En el vídeo, la número dos de Podemos reitera las muestras de agradecimiento que ya dio en la carta que publicó en Facebook junto a Pablo Iglesias hace dos días. Recuerda que seguirá de baja por maternidad "cuidando de Leo y Manuela", pero que quiere "seguir atenta a las cosas que pasan en nuestro país, a la actualidad y a las cosas que nos preocupan".
Por lo que manda un mensaje a todos sus seguidores: "Seguiremos conectadas en las redes sociales".
En la carta que publicó el lunes, aseguraba que "todo ha sido posible gracias a un equipo de profesionales de la sanidad pública además del cariño y apoyo de nuestra gente".
En la misiva, explicaba junto a Iglesias cómo han sido estos dos meses: "Desde aquel 3 de julio en el que llegaron por sorpresa, nos repetimos una y otra vez la misma palabra: vamos. Se trataba primero de salir adelante y después de ir superando etapas de recuperación. Cada día les mirábamos y les repetíamos lo mismo: vamos hijos, vamos".
Este mismo miércoles, la líder de Podemos en Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, ha anunciado en Instagram que está embarazada y que espera a su primer hijo para el próximo 28 de febrero.
